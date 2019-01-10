PTI lawmaker vows to approach SC to seek Zardari's disqualification

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) leader Khurram Sher Zaman on Thursday retracted a petition filed before the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) seeking disqualification of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.



During the hearing in the commission, the PTI MPA told the commission that he had found new evidence against Asif Zardari and he intended approach the Supreme Court.

The PTI lawmaker, during the hearing of his petition in the ECP asked for his petition to be retracted, claiming that they have found evidence that we will be presented at the highest forum.

On the instruction of ECP member, Khurram submitted a request saying “I want to take this case to the Supreme Court as I believe the evidence I have acquired are pivotal and in the best interest of Pakistan".

Talking to media outside the ECP, the PTI leader said he withdrew his petition filed in the ECP against Asif Ali Zardari as he wanted to pursue the concealment of assets case against PPP co-chairman in the Supreme Court.

He claimed that they have more verified documents against Zardari and that they are ready to approach the top court to bring the case to a logical conclusion.

“We requested the ECP to allow us to take this matter in the Supreme Court".

After contents of the JIT report in the fake accounts case emerged, the PTI leader had filed a petition in ECP seeking Asif Ali Zardari’s disqualification for allegedly concealing a flat in the United States.

The plea maintained that the former president was elected from NA-213 and the New York property was not mentioned in the asset details submitted with the ECP.

It added concealing assets comes under article 62 (1) (f) of the constitution and that Zardari has not remained ‘Sadiq’ and ‘Amin’ therefore he should be declared disqualified.

The commission had fixed the date for hearing a reference seeking disqualification of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday.