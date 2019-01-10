Six-year old boy dies in Karachi as half-demolished house caves in after anti-encroachment drive

Scavengers looking for valuable items in the debris is now a common scene in Karachi where authorities continue their drive against encroachment.

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has paid little attention to the piles of debris that has accumulated after demolition of illegal structures in different parts of the metropolis.

While collecting the iron and steel bars from a demolished house, a child in Korangi lost his life when a part of damaged house caved in.



The deceased was identified as six-year old Osama whose family has refused to take legal action.

The body was shifted to Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Complex for medico legal examination.

According to Geo News, the debris which cost the life of the child was caused by the operation that authorities undertook six days ago in Korangi-6 area.