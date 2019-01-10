IHC to hear Nawaz Sharif's appeal on January 21

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has fixed for hearing on January 21 former prime minister Nawaz Sharif petition seeking bail and suspension of his sentence in the Al-Azizia reference, according to Geo News on Thursday.

The Accountability Cour had sentenced Nawaz Sharif to seven years in jail along with a fine of $25 million in Al-Azizia reference on Dec 24, 2018.



A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani would hear Sharif's plea.

The bench also heard Nawaz Sharif’s supplementary petition requesting the court to hear his plea against the seven-year jail term awarded to him in the Al Azizia reference at the earliest.



On Wednesday, the IHC had accepted the appeal for early hearing and directed the registrar office to fix the hearing within 10 days.









