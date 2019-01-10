close
Thu Jan 10, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
January 10, 2019

Hamza Shehbaz asked to appear before NAB today

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Jan 10, 2019

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned Hamza Shehbaz, the son of former Punjab chief minister Shahbaz Sharif.

According to Geo News,  the anti-graft  body has summoned him  in connection with an inquiry into assets  beyond  known sources of income.

Geo News correspondent in Lahore said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader  had appeared before the NAB  few days ago and during that appearance he was  handed a  questionnaire.

During today's appearance, he said, Hamza Shehbaz is expected to submit  his response to the  questions asked by the  investigators.   

Latest News

More From Pakistan