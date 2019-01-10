close
Thu Jan 10, 2019
January 10, 2019

SC rejects Rao Anwar's plea seeking removal of name from ECL

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected  Rao Anwar's application seeking  removal of his name from the Exit Control List (ECL).

According to Geo News, a three-judge  bench of apex court headed by  Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar was hearing the plea filed by the former SSP of Karachi's  Malir district who is accused of killing hundreds of people in fake encounters. 

The former SSP had sought removal of his name from the ECL  to perform Umrah in Sauid Arabia and meet his family.

 The officer  requested the apex court to order the trial court to regulate his movement abroad after removing his name from the ECL.

Dismissing the petition, Chief Justice Nisar said Rao Anwar’s passport should be confiscated.

The chief justice told the lawyer who represented the former SSP to ask his family to meet him in Pakistan.

The top judge said the suspect might be considering  transferring money abroad.


