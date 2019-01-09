Pakistan lags behind in sports due to political interference: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said despite having massive talent, Pakistan was lagging behind the rest of the world in the field of sports owing to political interference, mismanagement and lack of facilities.

Chairing a meeting of Task Force on Sports here at the PM Office, he said the talent of youth in sports could be highlighted by providing facilities and competitive environment.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Fehmida Mirza, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Special Assistants Naeem ul Haq and Iftikhar Durrani, Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ihsan Mani and other officials.

The task force presented its report to the prime minister about reasons of decline in all fields of sports and recommendations for improving them.

The meeting reviewed performance of all sports federations, including hockey, cricket and squash, and decided to restructure existing sports boards.

It also decided to introduce new organizational structure for renaissance of sports to bring laurels to Pakistan at international level.