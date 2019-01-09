Well-equipped, professionally competent army guarantees peace: COAS

BAHAWALPUR: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that a well-equipped, well trained and professionally competent army deters war and guarantees peace.



The army chief made these remarks while visiting formations of Bahawalpur Corps during winter collective training on Wednesday, ISPR reported.

The army chief witnessed manoeuvre of mechanised formation as part of defensive Corps’ operations against conventional threat and expressed satisfaction on high standards of training and operational preparedness.

“Pakistan is a peace loving country, looks forward to peace within and peace without in line with the vision of father of the nation,” General Bajwa said.

“A well-equipped, well trained and professionally competent army deters war and guarantees peace. Pakistan Army is one such battle hardened force.”



