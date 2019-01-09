DG ISPR slams Indian army as woman martyred in ceasefire violation

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan army says that ceasefire violations targeting civilian population cannot suppress indigenous freedom struggle of brave Kashmiris.
Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, DG ISPR Maj-Gen Asif Ghafoor said that a woman had embraced martyrdom and another was injured in a fresh act of ceasefire violations by Indian forces.
“Indian Army continues nonprofessional conduct. Besides atrocities in IOK, violating ceasefire targeted civil population in Shahkot sector across LOC. A woman shaheed another injured. Such acts can’t suppress indigenous freedom struggle of brave Kashmiris in IOK,” Ghafoor tweeted.
