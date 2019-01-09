DG ISPR slams Indian army as woman martyred in ceasefire violation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan army says that ceasefire violations targeting civilian population cannot suppress indigenous freedom struggle of brave Kashmiris.



Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, DG ISPR Maj-Gen Asif Ghafoor said that a woman had embraced martyrdom and another was injured in a fresh act of ceasefire violations by Indian forces.

“Indian Army continues nonprofessional conduct. Besides atrocities in IOK, violating ceasefire targeted civil population in Shahkot sector across LOC. A woman shaheed another injured. Such acts can’t suppress indigenous freedom struggle of brave Kashmiris in IOK,” Ghafoor tweeted.