Licenses of 16 pilots, 65 crew members suspended over fake degrees

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday disposed of a case pertaining to verification of degrees of pilots and cabin crew members of , according to Geo News.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar ruled that licenses of 16 pilots and 65 cabin crew members were suspended for holding fake degrees

During the course of the hearing, a counsel for Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) informed the court all the degrees except for six have been verified.

He informed the court that the six degree holders whose degrees could not be verified were out of the country .



“Degrees of 16 pilots and 65 cabin crew members were fake and their licenses have been suspended,” the CAA told the bench.

While stressing the need for exercising caution, the chief justice said “The impression is that action is being taken in haste over the court order".

The CJ said the court does not want to deprive anyone of their source of income.

He said certificates on the basis of which the licenses of pilots and cabin crew members were suspended should be accurate.

The lawyer, however, argued that the pilots s have the right to appeal after their licenses are suspended.”



