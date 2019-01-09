close
Wed Jan 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
January 9, 2019

Transgender gets harasser arrested through Prime Minister’s Complaint Cell

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Jan 09, 2019

PESHAWAR: The police on Tuesday registered a case and arrested a man for threatening a transgender.

An official of the Capital City Police said that a local dancer, Danish alias Beebo, had approached the Prime Minister’s Complaint Cell against an accused Ras Khan who allegedly hurled threats and fired shots to harass the dancer.

The police took action against the accused and arrested him from the Surizai village.

In a video shared by the KP police, the dancer thanked police for taking swift action against the man.

A video went viral on social media showing a man loading gun and harassing dancers performing at a ceremony. It was claimed that the man has killed the transgender but that came out to a fake news. 

Latest News

More From Pakistan