Transgender gets harasser arrested through Prime Minister’s Complaint Cell

PESHAWAR: The police on Tuesday registered a case and arrested a man for threatening a transgender.



An official of the Capital City Police said that a local dancer, Danish alias Beebo, had approached the Prime Minister’s Complaint Cell against an accused Ras Khan who allegedly hurled threats and fired shots to harass the dancer.

The police took action against the accused and arrested him from the Surizai village.

In a video shared by the KP police, the dancer thanked police for taking swift action against the man.

A video went viral on social media showing a man loading gun and harassing dancers performing at a ceremony. It was claimed that the man has killed the transgender but that came out to a fake news.