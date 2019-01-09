Armed men attempt to stop former Sindh governor Muhammad Zubair in Karachi

KARACHI: Former Sindh governor Mohammad Zubair said that armed men in a white Corolla car attempted to stop his vehicle in Karachi's DHA area late on Tuesday.

As per details, the incident occurred at DHA Phase VI when former governor along with his wife heading toward his residence, where few armed men in white Corolla, brought their car closer and pointed the weapon at him. Muhammad Zubair sped up and remained safe.

Zubair said he had no idea that what was the motive of the armed men whether they wanted to rob or frighten him, adding that he keeps speaking against militant groups in Karachi.

He has informed the Chief Minister Sindh and police officials of the incident.

In December last year, former Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader and ex-MNA Syed Ali Raza Abidi was shot dead in Karachi's DHA neighbourhood.