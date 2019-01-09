close
Tue Jan 08, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
January 9, 2019

Armed men attempt to stop former Sindh governor Muhammad Zubair in Karachi

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Jan 09, 2019

KARACHI: Former Sindh governor Mohammad Zubair said that  armed men  in a white Corolla car attempted to stop his  vehicle in Karachi's DHA area  late on Tuesday.

As per details, the incident occurred at DHA  Phase VI when former governor along with his wife heading toward his residence, where few armed men in white Corolla, brought their car closer and pointed the weapon at him. Muhammad Zubair sped up and remained safe.

Zubair said  he had no idea that what was the motive  of the armed men whether they wanted to rob or  frighten him, adding that he  keeps speaking against  militant groups in Karachi.

He has informed the Chief Minister Sindh and police officials of the incident. 

In December last year, former Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader and ex-MNA Syed Ali Raza Abidi was shot dead in Karachi's DHA neighbourhood.

