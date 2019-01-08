Diaspora remittances help Pakistani families send 450,000 children to school

ISLAMABAD/LONDON: New research from the digital money transfer service shows hundreds of thousands of Pakistani children are in school, have access to books and educational supplies, and are more likely to study and less likely to work due to international remittances.



Pakistan is one of the top 10 remittance recipients worldwide, and received $21 billion in remittances in 2018.

These findings were calculated using data from UNESCO, the World Bank, and Pakistan’s latest national household survey.

450,000 children in Pakistan are in school as a result of receiving international remittances, according to the research by WorldRemit.

Hamza Islam, Country Director, Pakistan, at WorldRemit said: “As millions of children in Pakistan go back to school this term, our research is a timely reminder that the contributions of the diaspora are vital to the education of 450,000 children across the country. Switching to digital remittances would help maximise that even further.