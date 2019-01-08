Nawaz Sharif’s health deteriorates in Kot Lakhpat jail

LAHORE: The health condition of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif deteriorated in Kot Lakhpat jail on Tuesday, sources said.



Sources said Nawaz Sharif, who is serving 7 years in prison in Al Azizia reference case, was suffering from high fever, headache and severe body pain.

The former prime minister, owing to worsen health condition, had requested the jail authorities to allow his personal doctor to see him.

The sources added that a team of doctors would check up on Nawaz, however, his personal physician was not being allowed to meet him.



It is pertinent to mention here that an accountability court on December 24 had found the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader guilty in the Al Azizia Steel Mills reference and sentenced him to seven years jail.