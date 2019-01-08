CJP questions Azam Swati’s eligibility

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday forwarded the case related to the assets of former federal minister Azam Swati to Federal Board of Revenue for probe.



The SC bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar heard the Islamabad IG Transfer case.

During hearing, Swati's counsel Ali Zafar, informed the court that his client has resigned from the post. On this, the CJP remarked that although Azam Swati has resigned but the court is looking into this matter in 62(1)(f) purview.

'Is he eligible to become the lawmaker,' questioned the CJP.

When asked to share the progress made in the case, IG Islamabad Amir Zulfiqar said cases has been file against Azam Swati's son, Najeeb ullah, Jan MOhammad, Faiz Mehmood, and Jahanzaib.

On this, CJP Nisar asked why no action has been taken against Azam Swati, just because he is influential?

'What good you are doing if you cannot provide relief to the common men who were beaten,' the CJP quipped.

Amicus Curie, Faisal Siddiqui apprised the bench about Swati's assets issue identified by the JIT.

The case was then adjourned till the investigation report is submitted by the FBR.