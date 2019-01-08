close
Tue Jan 08, 2019
January 8, 2019

Imran-Trump meeting tops new Pak's envoy agenda

Tue, Jan 08, 2019

WASHINGTON: The first item on the agenda of Pakistan’s new envoy to the US is to arrange the meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Donald Trump.

Newly appointed ambassador Dr Asad Majeed has reached Washington to assume charge. Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had announced his appointment as new envoy in a major reshuffle at major world capitals.

Trump wants 'great relationship' with Pakistan, eyes meeting with new leadership

The change at the Pakistan Embassy came as President Trump wished to have “great relationship” with Pakistan and is looked forward to meeting the new leadership.

Trump says he wants to have 'great relationsship' with Pakistan.

Just a month ago, Trump had written a letter to PM Imran Khan, seeking Islamabad’s help in ending Afghan conundrum and bringing the Taliban to the negotiating table.

