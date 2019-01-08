Imran-Trump meeting tops new Pak’s envoy agenda

WASHINGTON: The first item on the agenda of Pakistan’s new envoy to the US is to arrange the meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Donald Trump.



Newly appointed ambassador Dr Asad Majeed has reached Washington to assume charge. Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had announced his appointment as new envoy in a major reshuffle at major world capitals.

Trump wants 'great relationship' with Pakistan, eyes meeting with new leadership



The change at the Pakistan Embassy came as President Trump wished to have “great relationship” with Pakistan and is looked forward to meeting the new leadership.

Just a month ago, Trump had written a letter to PM Imran Khan, seeking Islamabad’s help in ending Afghan conundrum and bringing the Taliban to the negotiating table.

