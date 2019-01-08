PM Imran says anti-Pakistan sentiments being aroused in India for political mileage

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that anti-Pakistan sentiments were being aroused in India during electioneering to gain political mileage in forthcoming polls. He made this remarks during an interview to Turkish broadcaster.



Khan, during interview, warned that it would be a suicide for the two nuclear-armed neighbours to opt for the resolution of bilateral issues through a war.



Prime Minister Imran Khan said: "Two nuclear-capable states can't even afford a cold war, let alone a nuclear war."

He shared that India had often rejected Pakistan's offer to hold dialogues to resolve the issues amicably.

"India was offered to take one step towards and we shall take two," Khan noted, saying, "But India rejected Pakistan's offer for talks several times."



PM Imran maintained that the solution to Kashmir issue lies in talks between the two countries. He, however, noted that even the United Nations admitted to the indigenous Kashmiri struggle for independence.

Sharing Pakistan's stance to end the Afghan conflict, Khan reiterated that there was no military solution to it, adding that regional countries should come forward to play their active role for sustainable peace in the war-torn country.

Sharing the difficulties PTI government faced after coming into power, Prime Minister said that Pakistan faced the biggest issue of its current account deficit, but the country had stabilised over the past four months.

Khan said he was off from work for only five days during these months due to the problems faced by the country.

Last week, PM Khan arrived in Turkey on a two-day official visit on the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The premier held several important meetings during his stay in Turkey.

During the visit, Pakistan and Turkey reiterated their resolve to continue extending strong mutual support to one another on all issues of core national interest.