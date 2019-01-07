SC reserves verdict on constitutional status of Gilgit-Baltistan

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) Monday reserved judgment on a plea regarding the constitutional, administrative and governance reforms for Gilgit-Baltistan.

A seven-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar reserved the verdict after completion of the arguments by the litigants.

During the course of proceedings, the chief justice observed that the government could submit its stance regarding amendments about fundamental rights and freedom of the judiciary within two to three days.

He said at the stage the court could not say anything regarding the committee, led by Sartaj Aziz, which was tasked to review the Government of Gilgit-Baltistan Order, 2018.

The then president of Pakistan had approved the Government of Gilgit-Baltistan Order, 2018 on May 26, 2018 upon the advice of the then prime minister, which was notified on June 1, 2018.

The Gilgit-Baltistan Order, 2018 was challenged in the Supreme Appellate Court Gilgit-Baltistan, which set aside it on July 13 and restored the Gilgit-Baltistan (Empowerment and Self-Governance) Order, 2009.

The order of the GB Appellate Court was challenged in the Supreme Court of Pakistan, which had suspended the GB Appellate Court order.