Sindh cabinet approves Qingqi rickshaw fare hike

KARACHI: The Sindh cabinet on Monday approved a summary to hike the fare of Qingqi rickshaws.



Briefing the cabinet, Sindh Transport Minister Owais Qadir Shah and Secretary Transport said that Qingqi rickshaws would charge Rs10 for a distance of up to six kilometers. The fare would be Rs15 for a distance exceeding six kilometers.

The cabinet was told that all the recommendations made by the Supreme Court regarding fare of qingqi rickshaws were implemented.

Speaking on this occasion, the chief minister directed the ministry to register all three wheelers.

Last month, the Sindh Transport Department sent a summary to Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to fix the fares of registered Qingqi motorcycle-rickshaws all across the province.

The summary sent by the transport secretary has proposed that Qingqi motorcycle-rickshaws will charge Rs10 per passenger for a distance of up to six kilometres. The fare for more than six kms would be Rs15 per passenger.

The document states that the Supreme Court had issued the orders on March 29, 2017, that all provincial transport authorities should ensure only those Qingqis that are made by manufactures registered and authorised by the Transport & Mass Transit Department are allowed to operate, and that the approved rate of charges/fare for specified routes shall be displayed on Qingqi rickshaws prior to them operating on such routes.

It adds that following the order, a fare committee was constituted by the provincial government on October 19. In its meeting held on November 26, the committee recommended the proposed fares for the Qingqi rickshaw service across Sindh only for specified rickshaws from the manufacturers having registration from the provincial Excise & Taxation Department.