ECP continues receiving objections on tribal districts initial constituencies draft

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday continued receiving objections on initial draft of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) provincial assembly constituencies of tribal districts belonging to erstwhile Federal Administered Tribal Areas According to an official of ECP.

The electoral body will continue receiving objections till February 1 while the period of hearing and decisions on objections will be February 3 to March 1.



The final publication of constituencies will be on March 4 and there will be no change in date of final publication, he said.

The ECP had issued draft list of constituencies, notifying the share of tribal districts belonging to erstwhile Federal Administered Tribal Areas for allocation of seats in the provincial assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A share of 16 seats for provincial assembly of KP had been allocated for eight tribal districts in accordance with provisions of Article 106 of the Constitution as amended vide 25th amendment and in the light of provisional results of 6th Population Census, 2017 officially published on January 3, 2018 by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

Three provincial assembly seats had been allocated for Bajaur district, while two seats for Mohmand and three seats for Khyber district.

The Commission had also allocated two seats for Kurram, one for Orakzai district, two for North Waziristan, two for South Waziristan and one seat for Frontier Regions.