Rawalakot to be made hub of tourism: AJK PM

MIRPUR (AJK): Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Sunday said his government was committed to make Rawalkot a hub of tourism.

The government intended to develop the infrastructure of areas which had enormous potential for tourism and Rawalakot stood among them, he said while talking to a delegation from Poonch, which led by Sardar Tahir Anwar, the the ruling party's candidate in the bye polls.

Poonch, being a top attraction for tourists, would be developed under a master plan, he added.

The prime minister said due to code of conduct of the election commission he could not make announcements for development of the area during the election campaign.

He assured that he would revisit Rawalakot soon to assess the immediate requirements of the people there.

He said In the next two and a half years, his government would fully concentrate on Rawalakot and surrounding areas as he came to know about the problems being faced by the people during his visits to the areas in the recent past.

Expressing satisfaction over the performance of his party that got over 10,000 votes in the recently held by-elections in Poonch, the prime minister said it was first time the PML-N had contested election there and hoped that the party would garner better support of the people in the next general elections.

Meanwhile prominent British Businessman Raja Ijaz Mehmood called on the Prime Minister in Islamabad.

Haider hosted a dinner in his honour.