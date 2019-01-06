Fawad Chaudhry makes jibe at PPP over Karachi’s cannabis consumption report

ISLAMABAD: Information and Broadcasting Minister has poked fun at the PPP government in Sindh after a study claimed that Karachi was the second largest consumer of cannabis.



The Sindh capital has been ranked as the second-largest consumer of cannabis, also known as marijuana or weed, for the second consecutive year.

New York tops the list of 120 cities.

India’s capital New Delhi, Mumbai, Los Angeles, London, Chicago, London, Moscow and Toronto are placed among the top 10 cities of the world with the highest rate of marijuana’s consumption per year.



Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Fawad Chaudhry wrote: “And we thought PPP Govt is lagging behind in everything.”



