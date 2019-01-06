Marriyum Aurangzeb suggests new name for NAB

LAHORE: PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday described the country’s anti-graft body as Noon Accountability Bureau, accusing it of using "black law" against opposition politicians.

The former information minister criticized the NAB’s case against former Punjab chief minister and PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif, saying registration of cases for assets beyond income has become a new trend in the country.

The NAB should formally change its name to “Noon Accountability Bureau” for using its black law against politicians.

She noted that in January 2018, Saaf Pani case was lodged against Shehbaz Sharif and when nothing was proved he was arrested in the Ashiana Housing Scheme.”

The PML-N leader further questioned why NAB was quiet on the Malam Jabba land case. “Why has the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister not been arrested yet? If Shehbaz Sharif can be arrested then KP chief minister can be arrested as well.”

“Why isn't a case made against unlawful use of powers by the prime minister? Why isn't the use of government helicopter for personal use not being investigated?” she further asked.

Aurangzeb asked why Aleema Khan’s assets and money laundering allegations were not being investigated. “Imran Khan is the real owner of Aleema Khan’s illegal property,” she alleged.

She further inquired why the accountability watchdog was not investigating Jahangir Khan Taree. “Jahangir Tareen laundered money through his wife, cook and children. Why hasn’t the Supreme Court taken suo motu notice yet?” she questioned.