Asif Zardari questions PTI’s performance in Badin rally

BADIN: PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday lambasted the ruling PTI for failing to deliver on its promise to bring about change in the country.



Addressing a rally in Badin, Zardari vowed to fight the legal battle in courts.

“Accuse me all you like. Make not one but 50 cases against us. It doesn’t affect me or the public. We will continue the fight,” the former president said.

Zardari noted that the stock market had lost $50 billion since the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was voted into power.

“Why choose to do a job where you cannot [perform]?” he questioned. “Even a mango garden cannot be prepared in five years, how will you [change] the country in five years?”

“We know what the public wants. That’s why they vote for us. Our fight is for the truth and democracy.”

The PPP leader vowed to keep working to take Shaheed Benazir Bhutto’s vision forward. “Bibi has left this responsibility to me to help the poor. We will continue to work for the poor,” he added.