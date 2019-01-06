Farrukh Saleeem spills beans on Mohmand Dam contract

ISLAMABAD: Former government spokesperson Dr Farruk Saleem has revealed that Prime Minister Imran Khan met with the officials of Chinese company, which was awarded the contract to build Mohamad Dam.



The Joint Venture of Pakistani Company — Descon owned by Adviser to PM on Commerce, Textile, Industry & Production and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood and Chinese company -- China Gezhouba won the bid for construction of Rs309 billions Mohmand Dam with capacity to generate 800MW of electricity on December 31, 2018.

Talking to Geo News, Farruk Saleem said that Gezhouba was the only private company, which was given access to the prime minister during his visit to China.

I have seen the pictures, he further added.

The award of contract to Decson has been widely criticised as conflict of interest, however the government has strongly defended it by saying the bid was submitted before the PTI government came to power.

Obtaining contracts while being on government posts is definitely conflict of interest, he said adding that the government lacks capability to drive the country out of crisis.

There are no free lunches, he said. 'National interests drive international politics.'

Further dwelling into the details of loans Pakistan has acquired from Arab countries, he said the Islamabad will pay more than 3% interest to Saudi Arabia and 2.8% interest on UAE loan.

The financial policies of the PTI government are not working and the circular debt has increased further while the inflation has also risen by 2 percent.