Abu Dhabi crown prince to arrive in Pakistan on Sunday

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Muhamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is arriving in Pakistan on Sunday at the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

During the visit, the Crown Prince will have a one-on-one meeting with the Prime Minister, followed by delegation level talks.

This is the third interaction between the leadership of Pakistan and UAE in less than three months, which is a testimony to the special nature of brotherly relations between the two countries.

UAE is Pakistan’s largest trading partner in the Middle East and a major source of investments. It is home to more than 1.6 million expatriate community which contributes around 4.5 billion dollars annually to the GDP.

Pakistan and UAE are already working closely to transform the existing special relations into a “Long-Term Strategic Economic Partnership”, as agreed between the two leaders during the Prime Minister’s visit to UAE on 18th November, last year.

UAE has already announced a generous three billion dollars support to help Pakistan overcome its balance of payment crisis while the provision to provide deferred payment for oil facility is under discussion.

UAE is Pakistan's major development partner, with tremendous contribution in education, health, energy and infrastructure development.

The most valuable support extended under UAE Pakistan Assistance Programme has been in the field of polio and education, under the patronage of Sheikh Muhamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who last visited Pakistan in 2007.