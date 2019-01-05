Bilawal Bhutto seeks accountability for ‘stealing’ millions of votes

KARACHI: PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Saturday called for accountability of those “who had stolen the votes of millions of people.”



“When will there be accountability for those who stole the votes of millions of people,” Bilawal Bhutto questioned.

He said there was a planned conspiracy behind the leak of a joint investigation team’s report on alleged money laundering.

“The PTI administration lacks capability to run the government. It has failed to live up to the expectations of people. They are running the government only by levelling allegations against the opposition leaders," said Bilawal while speaking through a video link on the birth anniversary of party founder Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, he said.

The government has resorted to political victimisation in the name of accountability, but it can't stop the democratic struggle of the country.

“Opposition is the target of so-called accountability drive. But PPP will continue its struggle for supremacy of law,” he said.

The young PPP leader lamented that the JIT report was being presented as a verdict.

He said that the country will run only according to the constitution given by PPP founder Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.

Bilawal said that the 18th amendment is being targeted, and the country’s federation is under threat due to the negligence being shown against the smaller provinces.