Six dead, over 800 wounded in hundreds of road accidents in Punjab

LAHORE: At least six people were killed and 905 others sustained injuries in 805 road crashes in Punjab during the last 24 hours.



As many as 556 seriously injured were shifted to different hospitals while 343 with minor injuries were provided first aid on-the-spot, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122.

The analysis showed that 320 drivers, 15 juvenile drivers, 136 pedestrians and 449 passengers were among the victims.

The statistics showed that 189 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 198 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 86 in Faisalabad with 98 victims and Multan at third with 60 crashes and 56 victims.

As many as 619 motorcycles, 122 rickshaws, 88 cars, 51 vans, 20 buses, 22 trucks and 93 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.