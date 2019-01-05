Country handed over to incompetent people: Saad Rafique

LAHORE: PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique on Saturday claimed that people who brought Prime Minister Imran Khan into power were now regretting their decision.

"The country has been handed over to incompetent people," Rafique told media persons outside the accountability court.

"The Imran government has pushed the country towards a crisis," he said while adding that "the upcoming budget will bring massive inflation".

He said that the nation would soon oust the "civil dictatorship present in the country."

Taking a jibe at the premier, Rafique said, "Right now the prime minister is roaming all over the world with a begging bowl."

"Political victimisation being carried out in the name of accountability will not last long. Time will change and it won't take long. We are not corrupt, our conscience is clear."

Saad Rafique and his brother Salman Rafique were arrested in connection to the Paragon Housing Society scam on December 11.

The PML-N leader and his brother were arrested after the Lahore High Court (LHC) rejected their request for an extension in their pre-arrest bail in the case pertaining to the housing society scam.