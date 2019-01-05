close
Sat Jan 05, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
January 5, 2019

Nawaz's plea seeking suspension of sentence fixed for hearing

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sat, Jan 05, 2019

ISLAMABAD:   Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's plea seeking suspension of  sentence  awarded to him in Al-Azizia reference  has been fixed for hearing in the Islamabad High Court (IHC), Geo News reported on Saturday.

According to the TV channel, a division bench of the high court has been formed to conduct the hearing on Sharif's plea.

The bench comprising  IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Amir Farooq would conduct hearing on January 7.

In his  plea, Nawaz  Sharif prayed the court to suspend the punishment and release him on bail.

Nawaz Sharif was handed down seven-year imprisonment by the Accountability Court in Al-Azizia reference on December 24.

He is currently serving the jail term in Kot Lakhpat prison in Lahore.

