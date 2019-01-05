PIA passengers face difficulty breathing as doors closed during flight delay

KARACHI: An unforeseen delay in a Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA) Islamabad-bound flight had the staff shut down the door of the aircraft for more than hour, causing passengers to face difficulty breathing.

Flight PK-300 from Karachi to Islamabad was delayed by over an hour on Friday. The passengers were boarded, however a technical glitch had hindered with the take-off, informed a PIA spokesperson.

The passengers complained of suffocation and asked the crew to open the doors.

One of the passengers reportedly said that the cabin crew even took away their cell phones when they tried to record the incident.

Last year in August, the national carrier had gone in to trouble when a video of a pleading mother went viral on the internet.

The video showed the mother of a new born pleading to the PIA’s crew to open the doors of the plane as her baby had fallen unconscious due to faulty air conditioning.