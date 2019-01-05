Pakistan Weather Forecast: Saturday 5-01-2019

Rain-thunderstorm with snow over the hills is expected at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi, Lahore divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Peshawar, Kohat, Mardan, Bannu, Sargodha, Sahiwal and Gujranwala divisions, according to Met Office on Saturday.

Cold and dry weather elsewhere in the country. Foggy conditions are expected in South Punjab and upper Sindh during morning / night hours.

Snowfall over the mountains is also expected in Murree, Gilliyat, Malakand division, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during the period.

Weather Forecast for Sunday :

Mainly very cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However rain-thunderstorm with snow over the hills is expected at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Malakand, Hazara division, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Kohat divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan. Foggy conditions prevailed in plains of Punjab and upper Sindh.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

KP: Malamjabba 04, Saidu Sharif, Parachinar 02, Balakot, Dir 01. Snowfall (inch): Malamjabba 02, Hunza Trace.

Yesterday's Lowest Minimum Temperatures:

Kalam, Skardu -09°C, Astore -08°C, Gupis -07°C, Hunza, Bagrote -06°C, Gilgit, Rawalakot, Malamjabba, Dir -03°C, Parachinar -02°C, Chitral, Drosh, Kakul, Muzaffarabad, Bunji -01°C.