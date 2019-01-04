PM Imran Khan approved Rs 50 bn for development of Karachi, claims Governor Imran Ismail

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Friday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved Rs 50 billion for the infrastructure development of Karachi to transform it into a developed and beautiful city.



Addressing at the inaugural ceremony of Pakistan Lifestyle Furniture Expo at Expo Center, Sindh Governor said that the city needs a master plan to prevent it from encroachments in the future.

Imran Ismail said that Mayor Karachi requires Rs 200 million for the removal of debris piled up due to the current anti-encroachments drive in the city.

"The Government of Sindh and Mayor should work collectively for removal of debris, as well as garbage," he added.

The Governor said that meaningful talks with the Sindh Government are underway regarding Green Line Project and he hoped that the Green Line busses would be plying on roads within 4 to 6 months.

He reiterated that he is working as a bridge between the federation and the province and playing his constitutional and legal role in the larger interest of the province and the country.