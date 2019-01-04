Pakistan Army inducts A-100 rocket in MLRS of its Artillery Corps

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army inducted A-100 Rocket in Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) of its Corps of Artillery.



Inter Services Public Relations said “A- 100 Rocket has been indigenously developed by Pakistani scientists and engineers. With over 100 kilometers range the Rocket is a highly effective and potent for interdiction that can effectively disrupt enemy’s mobilization and assembly.”

Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa was chief guest at the induction ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, the Army Chief paid rich tributes to scientists and engineers for indigenously developing A- 100 Rocket which shall augment the existing conventional fire power capabilities of Pakistan Army.

He emphasised Pakistan Army’s resolve to strengthen conventional forces to meet challenges of full spectrum threat.

General Bajwa said that Pakistani defence industry has maintained steady progress in the recent times and has contributed to defence of Pakistan.