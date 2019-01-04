close
Fri Jan 04, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
January 4, 2019

Erdogan shares views about PM Imran Khan, his struggle for change

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Jan 04, 2019

ANKARA: Sharing his views about Prime Minister Imran Khan, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Imran Khan struggled for a long time to bring about change in Pakistan.

Addressing a joint press conference here at Turkish Presidential Palace Ankara, Erdogan said, “We discussed to explore further avenues of relations between the two countries.”

He went on to say, Imran Khan, being as sportsperson,  also brightened the name of Pakistan in the world.

Speaking on the occasion, Imran Khan said, “Our forefathers had played an important role in the independence movement of Turkey.”

Latest News

More From Pakistan