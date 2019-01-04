Erdogan shares views about PM Imran Khan, his struggle for change

ANKARA: Sharing his views about Prime Minister Imran Khan, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Imran Khan struggled for a long time to bring about change in Pakistan.



Addressing a joint press conference here at Turkish Presidential Palace Ankara, Erdogan said, “We discussed to explore further avenues of relations between the two countries.”

He went on to say, Imran Khan, being as sportsperson, also brightened the name of Pakistan in the world.

Speaking on the occasion, Imran Khan said, “Our forefathers had played an important role in the independence movement of Turkey.”