Bank manager arrested for stealing money through BISP ATM cards in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA: A man from Gujranwala was taken into custody by Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) cyber-crime unit for stealing money out of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) recipients’ bank accounts.

As per a Geo.tv report citing the cyber-crime unit’s assistant director Asif Iqbal, the arrested individual identified as Waseem Farooqis employed as a bank manager in Lahore’s Defence locality and was in-charge of the data of all BISP recipients from across the country at his respective branch.

Iqbal adding that Farooq was detained amidst a cash withdrawal from a fake ATM card, revealed: “The suspect had made fake ATM cards of BISP recipients through which he would withdraw cash.”

It was further revealed that Farooq had been in possession of hundreds of ATM cards which were later recovered.