Chinese friends break out in dispute leaving Karachi police in a frenzy

KARACHI: Two Chinese friends visiting Pakistan broke out in a squabble on Thursday night leaving the police in a frenzy with several officials landing at the scene to untangle the matter.



Reports revealed that a row broke out between Wang and his friend at the metropolis’ Shahrah-e-Faisal amidst a car ride during which he asked the driver to pull over, refusing to continue the ride with his friend.

With the dispute amplifying Wang walked out of the vehicle at Drigh Road and stood in a corner while his female friend followed in an attempt to reconcile which remained unsuccessful.

The dispute gathered the attention from the security cell personnel whose growing apprehensions about the security of the foreigners led them to meddle in, trying to get them back inside the car which remained futile as well.

Wang’s persistent behavior resulted in the station house officer (SHO) Safdar Mashwani getting summoned on the site for backup at the Shahrah-e-Faisal police station with a contingent of police officers.

Mashwani’s efforts led to the two heading to the police station with the officials where he offered them water and asked them to talk it out.

The continuous energies by the officials finally bore fruit when the two patched things up and headed out their way while expressing immense gratitude towards the officers.