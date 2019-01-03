Maryam Nawaz thanks party workers for showing love and affection

LAHORE: Maryam Nawaz, daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, has thanked party workers for showing their love upon her visit to Kot Lakhpat Jail.



Maryam took to Twitter to comment to a video shared on the micro-blogging site, saying “thanks for showing love and affection using heart emoji”.

PML-N workers awaiting outside the Kot Lakhpat jail warmed welcomed Maryam Nawaz and raised slogans in her support.

PML-N leaders and family members of Nawaz Sharif including Maryam Nawaz and Captain (R) Safdar met him at Kot Lakhpat Jail on today Thursday.

"Just came out of Kotlakhpat jail. MNS was fine and Alhamdolillah in high spirits. Thank you everyone for your prayers, unflinching support & good wishes. God bless you all," wrote his daughter Maryam Nawaz on Twitter after the meeting.

Nawaz Sharif is undergoing imprisonment after being convicted in Al-Azizia Steel mills reference on December 24.