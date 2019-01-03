close
Thu Jan 03, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
January 3, 2019

PM Imran Khan warmly received upon arrival in Turkey

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Jan 03, 2019

ANKARA: Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Turkey on two-day official visit on the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

PM Khan was warmly received by Governor Konya Cüneyit Orhan Toprak and Pakistan Ambassador M. Syrus Sajjad Qazi at Airport.

During his visit, he will discuss bilateral relations including regional and international issues with the Turkish president.

The prime minister will address a business forum and also hold meetings with Turkish traders and businessmen.

After assuming office, it is the first official visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Turkey.

The prime minister is accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Asad Umar, Minister for Planning Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar and Advisor on Trade Abdur Razaq Dawood.

