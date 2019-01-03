Nawaz Sharif in high spirits, says daughter after prison meeting

LAHORE: PML-N leaders and family members of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif including Mariyam Nawaz and Captain (R) Safdar met him at Kot LakhpatJail on Thursday.



"Just came out of Kotlakhpat jail. MNS was fine and Alhamdolillah in high spirits. Thank you everyone for your prayers, unflinching support & good wishes. God bless you all," wrote his daughter Maryam Nawaz on Twitter after the meeting.

PML-N leaders including Muhammad Zubair, Zahid Hamid, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Saira Afzal Tarar, Khurram Dastagir, Qamar-ul-Zaman Khan, Mian Marghoob, Rohail Asghar and others met with the former prime minister.

Nawaz Sharif is undergoing imprisonment after being convicted in Al-Azizia Steel mills reference on December 24.

APP/WEB Desk