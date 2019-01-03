Pakistan’s tallest man Naseer Soomro recovers after brief illness

KARACHI: Pakistan’s tallest man, 54-year-old Naseer Soomro, has recovered following a brief illness after he was admitted in the Intensive Care Unit under critical conditions at a local hospital in Karachi.



According to Dr Ali Farhan, Soomro is suffering from a lung ailment known as Interstitial Lung Disease which hinders gaseous exchange between the body and the atmosphere, thus leading to severe oxygen deficiency and stagnant carbon dioxide level in the patient.

Soomro was kept on ventilator for more than 6 days and after relentless efforts of ICU doctors and the paramedical staff, he was observed to be recuperating and was shifted to a ward.

At 7 feet and 9 inches, Soomro is the tallest man alive in Pakistan.

A native of Shikarpur district, he is an employee of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).