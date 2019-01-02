Pakistan Army shoots down another Indian spy drone on LoC

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army troops shot down another Indian spy quadcopter, Inter Services Public Relations said Wednesday.



DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor tweeted, “Pakistan Army troops shot down another Indian spy quadcopter. Today in Satwal Sector on Line of Control.

Pakistani troops on Tuesday also shot down Indian Spy Quadcopter in Bagh Sector along the LoC.



