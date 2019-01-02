Maulana Tariq Jameel discharged from hospital after angioplasty

Lahore: Prominent religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel, who underwent an angioplasty after suffering a chest pain, has been discharged from hospital.



Maulana Tariq has left the hospital and will spend some days at the residence of his brother.



Maulana Tariq Jameel underwent an angioplasty at a private hospital of Lahore. A stent was inserted in his heart to clear the blockage of arteries.

It may be noted here that renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel was admitted to a hospital in Jauhar Town of Lahore after he suffered a heart attack on Tuesday.

Tariq Jameel, the most popular preacher of Tablighi Jamaat, who has travelled extensively to preach Islam, returned to Pakistan from Canada last night.

Jameel ranked No 40 on the list of the 'World's 500 Most Influential Muslims', which describes him as a "prominent Deobandi scholar who is also one of the most popular preachers in Pakistan".

“He belongs to the Tablighi Jamaat group and his lectures focus on the subject of self-purification, avoidance of violence, observance of Allah’s orders and pursuing the way of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him),” according to the Maulana’s profile on 'The Muslim 500'.

Maulana Tariq Jamil hails from Tulamba near Mian Channu in Punjab’s Khanewal district. After completing pre-medical studies, Maulana Tariq was admitted to the King Edward Medical College in Lahore. It was there — under the influence of members of the Tablighi Jamaat — that his focus changed to Islamic Education.

He received Islamic education from Jamia Arabia, where he studied the holy Quran, Hadith, Sufism, logic, and Islamic jurisprudence.