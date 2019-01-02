PM Imran Khan saddened over demise of his teacher Major Geoffrey Douglas Langlands

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan's teacher at Aitchison College Major Geoffrey Douglas Langlands passed away on Wednesday. He was 101.

"Aitchison College mourns the passing of Major Geoffrey Douglas Langlands MBE, CMG, HI, SPk who left us quietly on Wednesday, January 2, 2019 at 10:15 a.m. after a brief illness," said a statement.

Shortly after the death of Geoffrey Douglas Langlands, PM Imran Khan tweeted, “Saddened to learn of the passing of my teacher. Apart from being our teacher, he instilled the love for trekking and our northern areas in me - before the KKH was built.”



Imran Khan also shared his school picture when he was 12 years old.

Aitchison College is the alma matter of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Landlands served Pakistan Pak Army, Aitchison College , Razmak Cadet College Langlands School/College Chitral during his career.