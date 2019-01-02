Journalists boycott Faisal Vawda presser over offensive remarks

ISLAMABAD: The journalists boycotted presser being held by Faisal Vawda, the minister for water and resources over his inappropriate remarks.



The minister was addressing the press conference over awarding Mohmand Dam project and its groundbreaking ceremony here on Wednesday.

During this, a senior journalist from an English Day raised question over Rs309 billion Mohmand Dam bid awarded to a joint venture of advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industry and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood’s firm Descon.

The question irked Vawda and he replied that he was only answering because you are my elder. If this was someone else, I would not have even spoke on it and also put aside the mic.

Vawda’s offensive remarks prompted journalists who staged walkout and boycotted the press conference.

The protest by journalists continued despite apologies from the minister.