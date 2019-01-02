Work on Mohmand dam to start in 2nd week of January

ISLAMABAD: Removing the legal, financial and technical snags, the Mohmand dam project is all set to kick start as early as second week of January.



Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) has been able to successfully realign this important project after a delay of decades, said the spokesman on Wednesday.

Following the transparent best practices in line with PPRA rules and PEC provisions, procurement process was initiated which included civil works, design, supply and installation of electrical and mechanical works and hydraulic steel structures.

International bidding for eligible firms or joint ventures (JVs) was invited for procurement in accordance with PPRA and PEC provisions for the project.

As many as 23 firms purchased the bids and two JVs submitted their bids.

Technical bids were opened on June 26 in presence of JVs.

The bids were evaluated by a consortium of consultants including NESPAK, SMEC (Australia) and ACE, wherein CGGC-DESCON was declared responsive.

Pre-award technical negotiations are underway and after finalisation of the evaluation process, the contractor is likely to be mobilised by another 10 weeks by mid March.

Meanwhile, WAPDA using its own capability will kick start the work as early as second week of January including ge0tech boring, establishment of seismic station, establishment of weather station and preparation of camp site for optimum utilization of low flow period from January to May.

This will substantially save both on time and cost.

Some speculative comments about the contract are baseless since the entire process has been undertaken with utmost transparency without any favour or fear.



