Four colliers killed in mine blast in Quetta

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
QUETTA: Four miners were killed and another was injured following a gas explosion inside a mine in Chamalang coal mines range early on Wednesday.
As per reports, the blast occurred when the miners were digging coal deep inside the mine, all four deceased belonged to the same family.
Their bodies were shifted to the hospital.
QUETTA: Four miners were killed and another was injured following a gas explosion inside a mine in Chamalang coal mines range early on Wednesday.
As per reports, the blast occurred when the miners were digging coal deep inside the mine, all four deceased belonged to the same family.
Their bodies were shifted to the hospital.