Wed Jan 02, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
January 2, 2019

Four colliers killed in mine blast in Quetta

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Jan 02, 2019

QUETTA: Four miners were killed and another was injured following a gas explosion inside a mine in Chamalang coal mines range early on Wednesday.

As per reports, the blast occurred when the miners were digging coal deep inside the mine,  all four  deceased belonged  to the same family.

Their bodies were shifted to the  hospital.

