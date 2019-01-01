PM Imran assures government’s support to revive PIA

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that being the national flag carrier, the PIA had been the country’s identity but unfortunately, it was included in those organizations which had borne the brunt of the past mismanagement, corruption and vested interests.



PM Khan, who presided over the high level meeting, was apprised that the PIA had been incurring a total loss of Rs 414.3 billion, including Rs 247 billion loans, Rs 144.7 billion arrears and Rs 4 billion for payment of loans on monthly installment basis, besides payment of Rs1.5 billion as monthly interest.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Chairman Air Marshal Arshad Mahmood Malik apprised the Prime Minister that 194 ghost employees, 73 cabin crew and seven pilots possessing fake degrees were expelled from the organization in the last two months.

The PIA chairman briefed the prime minister in detail about the steps taken to revive and run the national flag carrier on the professional and organized manner, eradication of corruption and mismanagement, reduction in the losses and improvement in its services.

The meeting was attended by Finance Minister Asad Umar, Minister for Privatization and Aviation Mohammad Mian Soomro, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Senator Faisal Javed and other senior officials.

He also expressed his satisfaction over the present management’s efforts and assured the government’s complete support in the revival of the national airlines by turning it into a profit generating organization.

The prime minister directed the PIA chairman to finalize a comprehensive and complete business plan, so that its losses could be netted, by making the PIA a profit-earning and financially stabilized organization.

The PIA chairman also briefed the prime minister about the upcoming three months planning and the long term planning.