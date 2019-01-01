close
Tue Jan 01, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
January 1, 2019

Security forces foil militant attack in Balochistan, four terrorists killed

Tue, Jan 01, 2019

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan security forces thwarted a terrorist attack on Frontier Corps training centre in Balochistan’s Loralai district.

Inter Services Public Relations, the media wing of the military, in a statement said four terrorists including a suicide bomber were killed in the botched attack on the residential and administration compound of training centre.

In exchange of fire, four soldiers were martyred and two sustained injuries.

The security personnel martyred in the militant attack include Subedar Major Munawar, Hawaldar Iqbal Khan, Hawaldar Bilal and Sepoy Naqshab.

