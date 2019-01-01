PM Imran Khan, PTI MPA Ali Gohar Mahar discuss political situation in Sindh

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member Sindh Assembly Ali Gohar Mahar called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at PM Office here on Tuesday.



Sources said PM Imran Khan and PTI lawmaker discussed prevailing political situation in the province.

Following the damning JIT report which accused the top PPP leadership of being involved in money laundering, PM Imran Khan has stepped in. On Saturday, the PM also telephoned Mahar in presence of Governor Imran Ismail.

The lawmaker from Ghotki apprised the prime minister on the fast evolving political situation and invited him to visit the province at earliest.

PM Imran expressed concerns and accepted the invitation to visit Sindh soon. During the visit, the premier will meet the important political leaders, it was decided.