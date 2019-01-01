Shahbaz Sharif constitutes two sub-committees of PAC

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee Chairman Shahbaz Sharif on Tuesday constituted two sub-committees to look into issues of over-billing and prospect of cheaper and clean energy in the country.



The PAC chairman issued directives for formation of the subcommittees while chairing a meeting about Ministry of Power at the Parliament House here.

The subcommittee on over billing will be headed by Raja Pervaiz Ashraf while its members will be announced after consultation with other parties.

The sub-committee to look into prospect of cheap and clean energy will be headed by Senator Syed Shibli Faraz and it will discuss the future policy about renewable energy in the country.